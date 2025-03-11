Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after buying an additional 2,266,498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 746,783 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,288,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PGX opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

