Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 19,388 ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ADTRAN Stock Down 7.3 %
NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $678.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.
Read More
