Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Raised by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Aflac by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $106.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.