Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

J stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.38. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

