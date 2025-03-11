Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 35,657 NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $121,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,709,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,057 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3899 dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

