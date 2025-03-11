ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Krista Davis Sells 1,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Krista Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $60,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 153.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,670,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.