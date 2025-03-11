Insider Buying: Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CEO Buys 28,950 Shares of Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Ajay K. Amlani purchased 28,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 234,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,658.50. The trade was a 14.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aware Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Aware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $31.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aware in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWRE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 78,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Aware at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.