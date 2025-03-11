Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Director Buys C$37,070.00 in Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Director Simon Henry Ingram bought 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$37,070.00.
Lara Exploration Price Performance
LRA opened at C$1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36.
Lara Exploration Company Profile
