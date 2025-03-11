Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Director Buys C$37,070.00 in Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Director Simon Henry Ingram bought 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$37,070.00.

Lara Exploration Price Performance

LRA opened at C$1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

