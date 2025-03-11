NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,399,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $952,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ADI opened at $216.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.56 and its 200-day moving average is $221.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

