Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

