Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 591743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 7.1 %

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

The firm has a market cap of $514.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46.

In related news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,325.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,707,420 shares in the company, valued at $60,653,391.20. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,998 shares of company stock worth $344,818. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 111,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,761,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

