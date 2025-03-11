AlphaQuest LLC Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $4,158,000. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $317.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.01. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

