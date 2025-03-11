OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,748 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in OneMain by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Trading Down 4.5 %

OMF stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

