AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,612,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,502,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,315,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $866.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $949.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

