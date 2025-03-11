Inceptionr LLC Buys 8,118 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

