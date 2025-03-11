Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,719,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $237.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. Insulet has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

