Inceptionr LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $804.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In other news, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,005.56. This trade represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,505.90. The trade was a 70.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

