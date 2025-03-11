Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,800,000 after acquiring an additional 73,648 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

