Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $21.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,529,000 after acquiring an additional 349,502 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,905,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.95. Huntsman has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $26.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

