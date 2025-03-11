Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 241,586 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IYR opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.