Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $65.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $293,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,629.59. This represents a 12.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,451 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

