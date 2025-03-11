Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

