Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,586,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,251 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,545,000. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,862,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 8.8 %

ARKK stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

