AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 712.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 8.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $182,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,046,762.56. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,347. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,632 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COCO

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.