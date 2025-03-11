Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 10,200 NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,975,000 after buying an additional 81,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 224,935.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $152,555.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $844,661.83. This trade represents a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,036. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

