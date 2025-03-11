Inceptionr LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,234,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 117,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after buying an additional 82,071 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,144,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,935,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,223,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,005.03. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

DY stock opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.50. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $133.00 and a one year high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.38.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

