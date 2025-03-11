8,227 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.