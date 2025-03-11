8,227 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000.
Fox Factory Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $54.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.
Fox Factory Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
