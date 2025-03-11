Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in CareDx by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in CareDx by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CDNA opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.95. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

