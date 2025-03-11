Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $59.62 Million Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,334,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,622,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Long Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,371.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

MLN opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.