Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $59.62 Million Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,334,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,622,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Long Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,371.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000.
VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance
MLN opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.
VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
