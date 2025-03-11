Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AGCO by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AGCO by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 132.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $125.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.39%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

