671,810 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 671,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,051,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 6.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

