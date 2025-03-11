Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $55.33 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,447,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 408,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCV opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

