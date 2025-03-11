Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – March 8th

Oracle, Bit Origin, and Core Scientific are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are actively involved in the development, implementation, or support of blockchain technology. These companies may offer products or services that leverage blockchain infrastructure, such as digital ledgers or decentralized financial systems, providing investors exposure to the growing blockchain industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,628,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.63 and a 200 day moving average of $169.10. The company has a market cap of $436.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 1 year low of $111.18 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

NASDAQ:BTOG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 620,152,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,827,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,301. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.83. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

