Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $66.38 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 537,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,383,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.78. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.03.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
