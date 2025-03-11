5G Stocks Worth Watching – March 8th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Cisco Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the development, deployment, and support of 5G wireless networks and related technologies. These companies often include telecommunications providers, chip manufacturers, and infrastructure firms that are essential to the rollout and operation of high-speed, low-latency connectivity, which drives new innovations and economic opportunities across multiple industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. 59,029,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,427,078. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.22. 8,725,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309,525. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. 21,153,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,042,023. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34.

