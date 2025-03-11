Top Gold Stocks To Watch Today – March 8th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies primarily engaged in gold mining, exploration, or production. Their value is often tied to the price of gold, which means they can serve as an investment alternative during times of economic uncertainty and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $44.42. 53,241,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,663,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $71.52. 28,389,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,970,895. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,963,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,150. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42.

