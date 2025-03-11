Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Research – March 8th

Robinhood Markets, Bit Origin, and Bitfarms are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that are actively involved in the cryptocurrency market, such as those focused on crypto mining, trading platforms, blockchain technology, or digital wallets. Investing in these stocks allows investors to gain exposure to the growth and volatility of the cryptocurrency sector without owning digital currencies directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,241,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,663,816. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

BTOG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,152,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,164. Bit Origin has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,905,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,897,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $594.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

