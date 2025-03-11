Amundi Increases Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,013,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,390 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Samsara were worth $133,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 145,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $6,436,503.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,400. This represents a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,049,687.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,505,753.86. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,904,713 in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Samsara Price Performance

IOT opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.