Insider Buying: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,214,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,103,432.32. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 2,514 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,952.58.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 20,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMGI opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMGI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 390.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 84,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 78,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.