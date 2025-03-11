Insider Buying: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,214,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,103,432.32. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 2,514 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,952.58.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.
- On Friday, February 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 20,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.
Golden Matrix Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:GMGI opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Golden Matrix Group Company Profile
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
