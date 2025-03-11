Amundi Sells 68,713 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Amundi reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,373,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 68,713 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $121,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 444,850 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% during the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,236,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,349,000 after acquiring an additional 229,210 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,461,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,600,000 after acquiring an additional 805,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,973,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,614,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OXY opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $54.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

