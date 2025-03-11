Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells 13,807 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

