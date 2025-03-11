Amundi Grows Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Amundi increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 879,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,122 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $111,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,810 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $111.98 and a 52-week high of $148.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -48.10%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

