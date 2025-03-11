Insider Buying: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Purchases 38,022 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock bought 38,022 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $211,402.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,507,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,741,066.16. The trade was a 0.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Lake Lp Lynrock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $162,221.01.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $157,474.44.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $155,519.97.
ON24 Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.55. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
