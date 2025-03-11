Insider Buying: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Purchases 38,022 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock bought 38,022 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $211,402.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,507,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,741,066.16. The trade was a 0.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lake Lp Lynrock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $162,221.01.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $157,474.44.

On Monday, March 3rd, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $155,519.97.

ON24 Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.55. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ON24 by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ON24 by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ON24 by 151.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONTF

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.