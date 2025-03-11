Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1,052 shares.

Africa Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Africa Energy

(Get Free Report)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.