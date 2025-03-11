Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after buying an additional 699,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,417,000 after buying an additional 213,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock valued at $100,414,453. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

