Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.54. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Azimut Exploration Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$47.13 million, a P/E ratio of 243.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

