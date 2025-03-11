VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.56 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 26.70 ($0.34). VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at GBX 26.78 ($0.34), with a volume of 95,525 shares.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.76. The firm has a market cap of £74.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.58.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

