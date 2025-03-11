Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 17924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
