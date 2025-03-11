Delek US (NYSE:DK) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 1955258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $848.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 728.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

