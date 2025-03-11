CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.69.
CNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX
Insider Transactions at CNX Resources
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
CNX Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CNX stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CNX Resources
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.