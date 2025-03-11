CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.69.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $33,421,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,928,250. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

